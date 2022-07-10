Unbeaten Zambia Shepolopolo on Saturday night thumped Togo 4-1 to finish top of Group B at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup in Morocco.

Zambia will now face Senegal in the quarter-finals on Wednesday 13 July.

Captain and forward Grace Chanda scored twice with goals in the 14th and 60th minutes as midfielder Ireen Lungu and striker Xiomara Mapepa scored the other goals.

Afi Woedikou registered Togo’s consolation goal on the night.

Zambia won Group B on seven points after recording two wins and a draw.

Skipper Chanda went on to win the player of the match accolade in Rabat.

Meanwhile, Cameron beat Tunisia 2-0 to finish second in Group B on five points.

Tunisia are going home with three points and Togo with a point.