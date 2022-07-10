Senior chief Kalilele of Mushindamo district has advised government to consider allocating a percentage of the constituency development fund (CDF) to chiefdoms.

Senior chief Kalilele says as traditional leadership throughout the country champion development in their respective chiefdoms, it is only reasonable that government allocates a portion of the CDF to the structures.

Senior chief Kalilele said this during this year’s Chibuye Makalakala traditional ceremony of the Lamba people under chief Mulonga in Mushindamo district yesterday.

“This money which has come for the constituency, we appeal that part of it should be given to us because our chiefdoms are not developed”, he said.

The traditional leader added that he is aware that CDF should be channeled towards developmental projects and hence the need to allow traditional leaders have a stipulated amount from CDF that can be used to develop their chiefdoms.

” If we can get some money from CDF as traditional leaders, we can then use it to construct or rehabilitate palaces and offices to modern structures”, he said.

And , North western province Minister, Robert Lihefu, who graced the ceremony said government has already shown determination in developing communities across the country by increasing CDF.

Mr Lihefu said since CDF is disbursed through local councils across the country, traditional leaders should have a say in how CDF is utilised in their localities.

“As you may be aware, the fund is disbursed through local councils. This allows our traditional leaders to participate and represent their chiefdoms as they are councillors who sit in council meetings”, he said.

Meanwhile, Solwezi East Member of Parliament, Alex Katakwe said the traditional leaders should have a say in matters relating to CDF as the funds are channeled towards development of communities within their chiefdoms.

Dr Katakwe said Parliament is in the process of reviewing CDF guidelines and the plea by the traditional will be presented as debates continue in Parliament.

“Our royal highness, let me take this opportunity to inform you that the full CDF guidelines are not yet released as reviews are still ongoing”, he said