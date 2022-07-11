Zambia Sevens Rugby Team coach Musonda Kaminsa has welcomed group stage draws for the 2022 Commonwealth Games where his side will face Fiji, Wales and Canada in Pool C.

The rugby competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England will run between July 29 and 31 July at Coventry Stadium.

Kaminsa said even though the draws are tough Zambia is ready to face Fiji, Wales and Canada.

He said Zambia is going to the Commonwealth Games with the aim of improving their International Rugby Board rankings.

“The games are not easy but we are trying to prepare and play against those big teams, you know is that is the reason we are going to the competition,” Kaminsa said.

“It does not matter whom we are drawn against our aim is to improve our rankings. Whether Fiji, Wales or Canada for us we just got to play rugby.”

Zambia qualified to the 2022 Commonwealth Games last April after finishing fourth at the Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda.

“It is not like the first time the boys have played against high caliber teams like New Zealand, Canada. We have played against Canada before so it’s actually even better because I believe this time the boys are more confident and experienced,” Kaminsa said.

Zambia played against New Zealand, Canada and Kenya in Group C of the rugby category at the last Commonwealth Games held in Australia in 2018.