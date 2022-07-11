Local Government and Urban Development Minister Gary Nkombo has said the removal of mobile money booths from the Central Business District of Lusaka has been done to bring sanity in the city.

Mr. Nkombo says the mobile money booths were located in areas where the Lusaka City Council had not designated them to be located.

Speaking this afternoon after he flagged off a three day cleaning exercise of the Central Business District of Lusaka, Mr Nkombo said the removal of the booths was done in the spirit of orderliness.

He said the association for mobile money operators was in agreement with the relocation.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala has bemoaned the vandalism of refuse bins in the city.

Ms Chitangala said some unscrupulous people are stealing metals from the bins and selling them as scrap metals.

Stanbic Bank Zambia Chief Executive Officer Mwindwa Siakalima said the bank wants to join efforts in cleaning up the city.

Lusaka Central Business District (CBD) has witnessed the mushrooming of mobile booths which has turned the city to be filthy at the expense of making money and cleanliness of the town.

A Lusaka resident George Banda has urged the Council to consider removing the vendors from the CBD if they are serious about maintaining a clean city.

Mr Banda said vendors are the major contributors of the waste generated in town and its a pity that the situation has continued without being addressed.