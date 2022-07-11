Local Government and Urban Development Minister Gary Nkombo has said the removal of mobile money booths from the Central Business District of Lusaka has been done to bring sanity in the city.
Mr. Nkombo says the mobile money booths were located in areas where the Lusaka City Council had not designated them to be located.
Speaking this afternoon after he flagged off a three day cleaning exercise of the Central Business District of Lusaka, Mr Nkombo said the removal of the booths was done in the spirit of orderliness.
He said the association for mobile money operators was in agreement with the relocation.
Meanwhile, Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala has bemoaned the vandalism of refuse bins in the city.
Ms Chitangala said some unscrupulous people are stealing metals from the bins and selling them as scrap metals.
Stanbic Bank Zambia Chief Executive Officer Mwindwa Siakalima said the bank wants to join efforts in cleaning up the city.
Lusaka Central Business District (CBD) has witnessed the mushrooming of mobile booths which has turned the city to be filthy at the expense of making money and cleanliness of the town.
A Lusaka resident George Banda has urged the Council to consider removing the vendors from the CBD if they are serious about maintaining a clean city.
Mr Banda said vendors are the major contributors of the waste generated in town and its a pity that the situation has continued without being addressed.
CBD must be cleaned every two months and then spread to the entire city…everyone must clean up we want a clean city not a smelling one..kudos Hon. GN
Hon.Nkombo must be supported by all well meaning citizens…. we can not allow our capital city to degenerate into such a filthy state…how do we attract tourists and investors to a chaotic city???? how do you guarantee the safety and security of residents in such chaos ???
Whilst the whole country needs to be clean, there are two issues I take concern over.
1. Why do this now when we are about to host the AU meeting? Are we embarrassed of our own people? It’s apparently been dirty this whole time. What are we trying to show to them? Certainly, all of these countries have intelligence in Zambia and they know about what is going on currently.
2. Gary Nkombo seems to be disgusted by people poorer than him. He earlier made statements that I found offensive when he first kicked street vendors from Lusaka (congratulations by the way, they are back there). His second episode was the infamous act of forcing people to drink alcohol, then demanding that they come to his office, where instead of apologising he seemingly threatened them to apologize for their wrong…