After my wife, they are coming for me, they can lift my immunity but I am ready for them, Lungu

Former President Edgar Lungu says he is ready to give up his immunity from prosecution so that he can be investigated to clear his name.

The former head of state was reacting to the ongoing investigation of members of the First Family including daughter Tasila, son Dalitso and wife Esther Lungu.

Speaking at his residence in Lusaka, where Patriotic Front Members of Parliament went to give solidarity to Former First Lady Esther Lungu who was supposed to appear before the Drug Enforcement Commission, Mr. Lungu stated that it was a shame that his family was being harassed.

“We know the sequence, after my wife, they are coming for me but I am ready. Even now, they can lift my immunity and we can go to court and answer their questions, Mr Lungu said.

Last week, DEC announced that it had taken possession of 15 flats in Lusaka’s State Lodge area belonging to a person by the name of Esther Nyawa Tembo, suspected to be proceeds of crime.

And Mr. Lungu says he did well to give power to the other ‘guy’ so that people can see and compare leadership.

He said many people had told him to resist handing over power because of low quality Leadership aimed at prosecuting others.

Mr. Lungu says people of Zambia can now compare between his leadership and those he handed over power to.

He said the ‘other guy’ cheated his way to State House.

In an apparent reference to President Hakainde Hichilema, Mr. Lungu said some guy in the United Kingdom lied his way into power, in a subtle reference to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I am sure you know Bojo, the UK Prime Minister (Boris Johnson), the guy lied and he is now in problems.”

And Mr Lungu has advised Patriotic Front (PF) members to keep struggling in the midst of being persecuted as struggle defines for better days to come.

“Let me tell you that the essence of life is struggle, when you stop struggling, you are gone So even in opposition, we should struggle and make sure our rights are enjoyed,” Mr. Lungu has said.

Meanwhile, the former first lady Esther Lungu has said that there is light at the end of the tunnel, advising those undergoing persecution to keep putting God first.

Mrs Lungu encouraged others going through difficult times to stay strong amidst persecution.

“Passing through such difficult times needs for you to have a should to lean on. Only God will vindicate us as he knows what is inside and out. There is indeed light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

