9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

‘Notorious’ gold scammer deported to Zambia

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines ‘Notorious’ gold scammer deported to Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kenya has deported a Zambian national that police described as a notorious gold scammer who operated an international syndicate of fraudsters in Nairobi.

Mr Bupe Chipando, aka Elena, was deported following his arrest by transnational and organised crimes detectives after he defrauded a Dutch national of over Sh170 million in a fake-gold deal.

Mr Chipando was also previously linked to the printing of counterfeit currency.

Last year, his firm Alinani Precious Metals (APM) had announced plans to build a Sh1 billion gold processing plant on Mombasa Road in Nairobi at a cost of Sh1 billion targeting artisanal miners.

Mr. Chipando who is APM Chief Executive said at the time that the gold refinery project, whose construction was to start in early September, will offer miners the means to extract value from their own mineral wealth rather than just exporting raw commodities

He was ejected some minutes before midnight after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i issued the deportation orders.

This was not the first arrest of fake-gold scammers who had defrauded foreigners.

In January, a Congolese man who had reportedly been on the run for four years was charged with defrauding a Ukrainian and a Japanese national of more than Sh680 million in a fake-gold deal.

The illicit trade is mainly concentrated in Nairobi’s high-end estates.

In a well-coordinated and orchestrated scheme, the fraudsters reside in expensive apartments that are guarded round the clock.

“It is in these upmarket establishments where they perfected the art of international organised gold scam fraud by luring unsuspecting genuine investors from across the world to part with millions of money in exchange for fake gold,” the DCI said in a statement.

In September 2017, the Mining minister gave people involved in the fake gold trade an ultimatum, warning that the government would deal with them ruthlessly.

This is after it emerged that rogue mineral dealers were issuing certificates purportedly issued by the Ministry of Mining to show that their gold, which is mostly fake, had been tested and graded.

The fraud, the ministry said, was being committed by persons with huge quantities of gold available at discounted prices.

Their victims were unsuspecting Kenyans and foreign nationals.

The criminals use false mineral dealers’ licences, export permits and reports purported to have been issued by the ministry.

Other common fraud cases involve demands for hefty upfront payments to facilitate the processing of export documents with relevant authorities, after which no export is done or the consignment turns out to be fake gold.

But the government is yet to follow through and punish the real masterminds, some of them politicians.

Previous articleWe are not investigating Mr. James Ndambo-DEC

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

‘Notorious’ gold scammer deported to Zambia

Kenya has deported a Zambian national that police described as a notorious gold scammer who operated an international syndicate...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

MP incensed by the Procurement of Desk from a Supplier outside His constituency using CDF

General News Chief Editor - 0
Kitwe's Patriotic Front (PF) Chimwemwe Member of Parliament Allen Banda is shocked that a company from outside the Constituency has been allowed to supply...
Read more

Robbers wearing police uniforms robbed a man of Kasumbalesa of $19,860 and 40 565 Franc’s in broad daylight

General News Chief Editor - 7
Three armed robbers wearing police uniforms have allegedly robbed a 32 year old man of Kasumbalesa of $19,860 and 40 565 Franc's in broad...
Read more

Lameck Mangani advises people in Eastern Province to embrace change

General News Chief Editor - 4
Former Chipata Central Member of Parliament, Lameck Mangani has advised people in Eastern Province to embrace the change of government following the last August...
Read more

There is need to formulate Policy that effectively support the local manufacturing

General News Chief Editor - 5
Copperbelt Provincial Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo has observed that there is a need to formulate policies that can effectively support the local manufacturing industry. Mr....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.