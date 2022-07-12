9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Robbers wearing police uniforms robbed a man of Kasumbalesa of $19,860 and 40 565 Franc’s in broad daylight

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Robbers wearing police uniforms robbed a man of Kasumbalesa of $19,860 and...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Three armed robbers wearing police uniforms have allegedly robbed a 32 year old man of Kasumbalesa of $19,860 and 40 565 Franc’s in broad daylight.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu said the robbers attacked Kelvin Mayuma a resident of Kasumbalesa on the DR Congo side by tying him using police handcuffs on 11th July, 2022.

They also tied his neck, mouth and legs with a seal tap and he was later dumped in Kanyemu area along Kakoso stream in Chililabombwe.

Ms. Zulu said police have visited the crime scene though no arrest was made.

“Aggravated robbery reported at Chililabombwe on 11/07//22, at 17:00 hours ‘occurred on 11/07/22 at about 13:30 hours near Antelope – Kasumbalesa, in which male Kelvin Mayuma aged 32 of house number Kasumbalesa Congo side other particulars not known reported that he was attacked and Rob of $19,860 us dollars and 40565 Franc’s by three (3) men and one of them armed with unknown type of a firearm and dressed in police uniform and the same were driving a Toyota Allion grey in colour Registration number not known,” Ms. Zulu said.

Ms. Zulu said the victim is complaining of general body pain.

“The victim was handcuffed using police handcuffs, his neck, mouth and legs tied up with seal tape and he was later dumped in the Kanyemu area along Kakoso stream. The victim is complaining of general body pain. Police have visited the crime scene though no arrest was made. Investigations have been instituted to bring the culprits to answer changes accordingly,” she said.

Previous articleAgenda to lift former president Edgar Lungu’s immunity will not work-Mwila

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Robbers wearing police uniforms robbed a man of Kasumbalesa of $19,860 and 40 565 Franc’s in broad daylight

Three armed robbers wearing police uniforms have allegedly robbed a 32 year old man of Kasumbalesa of $19,860 and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lameck Mangani advises people in Eastern Province to embrace change

General News Chief Editor - 1
Former Chipata Central Member of Parliament, Lameck Mangani has advised people in Eastern Province to embrace the change of government following the last August...
Read more

There is need to formulate Policy that effectively support the local manufacturing

General News Chief Editor - 4
Copperbelt Provincial Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo has observed that there is a need to formulate policies that can effectively support the local manufacturing industry. Mr....
Read more

Christian nation declaration must translate kindliness and hard-work – Matambo

General News Chief Editor - 7
Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo says Zambia's declaration as a Christian nation must translate into ensuring productive and hardworking citizens. Mr Matambo...
Read more

HH commissions Sianjase community mechanized water system in Kazungula District

General News Chief Editor - 4
President Hakainde Hichilema has commissioned the Sianjase community mechanized water system in Mukuni Village of Kazungula District, Southern Province. The K 200, 000 ZESCO funded...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.