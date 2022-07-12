Three armed robbers wearing police uniforms have allegedly robbed a 32 year old man of Kasumbalesa of $19,860 and 40 565 Franc’s in broad daylight.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu said the robbers attacked Kelvin Mayuma a resident of Kasumbalesa on the DR Congo side by tying him using police handcuffs on 11th July, 2022.

They also tied his neck, mouth and legs with a seal tap and he was later dumped in Kanyemu area along Kakoso stream in Chililabombwe.

Ms. Zulu said police have visited the crime scene though no arrest was made.

Ms. Zulu said the victim is complaining of general body pain.

