Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo Face Senegal in Semi’s Decider

Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has declared his side ready to face Senegal in Wednesday night’s Women’s Africa Cup quarterfinal match in Casablanca.

Zambia and Senegal will be seeking to storm the WAFCON semifinals and qualify to the FIFA Women’s World Cup as they clash at the Mohammed V Stadium at 19h00.

During a pre- match media briefing, Mwape said Zambia want to reach the final in Morocco.

“The team is actually ready to meet Senegal tomorrow and we have come very far up to the quarterfinals,” Mwape said.

“So our aim is to ensure that we reach the final if things go well, especially looking at the last two games we have played our girls have been working very hard,” he said.

Unbeaten Zambia reached the last eight after winning Group B while Senegal were runners up in Group A.

“We have managed to create a lot of chances in the last two games that we played. With that in mind we will be able to do well,” Mwape said.

Zambia keeper Hazel Nali said Shepolopolo are looking forward to the Senegal encounter.

“So far so good. I think the preparations are going on so well and qualifying to the quarterfinals I think that’s when the tournament is just starting.So everyone is looking forward to tomorrow’s game and we are ready as a team,” Nali said.

This is the first time the Zambia Women Team has advanced past the group stages of the WAFCON.

