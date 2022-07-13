The African Union has expressed concern that African countries have continued to be threatened with food insecurity despite having abundant land and water resources compared to other regions in the world.

African Union (AU) Head of African Governance Secretariat, Salah Hammad has observed that despite contributing only about 3.8 percent of the greenhouse emissions, Africa is the most hit continent by effects of climate change.

Ambassador Hammad noted that this is why there is need for African countries to work on sustainable measures aimed at mitigation the problems.

Speaking during the launch of the a report on food security and nutrition on the African continent on the sidelines of the forth coming AU mid-year coordination meeting in Lusaka today, Mr. Hammad said Africa has continued to remain poor and the number of poverty levels among has increased.

He noted that this is why there is need for collaborative effort to ensure that there is enough food for all the people in Africa.

He explained that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the effects of climate change are eye openers for African leaders to invest more in Agriculture and grow enough food for the continent to be food secured.

Mr.Hammad further commended Oxfam for the continued support in enhancing food security in the African region.

Earlier, Oxfam Southern Africa Programmes Director Dailes Judge disclosed that over 800 million people are likely to be food insecure from 2022 ongoing forward.

And Ms.Judge added that about 22 out of 55 countries are in critical debt stress which will like result in reduced social spending leading to increased poverty levels

She said the high debt levels has also made countries to record slow economic recovery after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby considering bailout packages from multinational institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Ms. Judge pointed out that this is why it is important for African governments to build strong resilience to economic shocks so that can help countries to remain food secured.