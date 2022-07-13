9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

“Corrupt” ACC officer Siwakwi fired, Ex Acting D.G Muchula asked to exculpate himself

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News “Corrupt” ACC officer Siwakwi fired, Ex Acting D.G Muchula asked to exculpate...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Anti-Corruption Commission has fired its senior Investigations Officer Christopher Siwakwi after an internal inquiry found him guilty of corruption.

Newly appointed ACC Director General Gilbert Phiri fired Siwakwi on Monday and also asked former Acting Director-General Silumesi Muchula to exculpate himself on allegations of corruption.

Highly placed sources at the Commission have confirmed that Siwakwi is the first victim of the cleaning process that has started at the Commission.

“Yes he is gone, he got the letter this week on Monday and his friend Silumesi was written to and asked to exculpate himself, as you know, those two were working closely and were on top of all the dirty deals that happened here,” the source said.

The new leadership at ACC has moved swiftly to deal with the corruption taint that has engulfed the Commission by setting a Directorate of Internal Investigations to ensure all its officers adhere to the highest ethical standards.

ACC Board Chairperson Musa Mwenye said during a recent Hot FM interview that the new Directorate will help carry out internal investigations of staff members because “you can’t have corrupt people fighting corruption”.

Mr Mwenye said corrupt people should not be allowed to fight corruption.

A number of individuals and organisations had raised complaints against Mr Siwakwi alleging that he is one of the most corrupt ACC officers.

Siwakwi was implicated in a leaked audio soliciting for a bride from then Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela in 2019 in order to drop an investigation against Mr Chitotela.

He was also implicated in the disappearance of around US$9,000 from the ACC vault in unexplained circumstances.

He is also the same officer who is accused of having pointed a gun and threatened to shoot Amos Chanda’s wife when he went to search property as part of an investigation.

Previous articleUntidy Chipolopolo Luckily Make COSAFA Cup Semifinals

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

“Corrupt” ACC officer Siwakwi fired, Ex Acting D.G Muchula asked to exculpate himself

The Anti-Corruption Commission has fired its senior Investigations Officer Christopher Siwakwi after an internal inquiry found him guilty of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government urged to allow planned protests at the African Union (AU) summit

General News Chief Editor - 2
Human Rights Expert Macdonald Chipenzi is urging the government to allow planned protests at the African Union (AU) summit which takes place this week...
Read more

UPND will deliver all its promises-Haimbe

General News Chief Editor - 6
Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe says the United Party for National Development (UPND) government will deliver all the promises it made to the people...
Read more

‘Notorious’ gold scammer deported to Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 17
Kenya has deported a Zambian national that police described as a notorious gold scammer who operated an international syndicate of fraudsters in Nairobi. Mr Bupe...
Read more

MP incensed by the Procurement of Desk from a Supplier outside His constituency using CDF

General News Chief Editor - 9
Kitwe's Patriotic Front (PF) Chimwemwe Member of Parliament Allen Banda is shocked that a company from outside the Constituency has been allowed to supply...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.