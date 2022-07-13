9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Macky 2 and Yo Maps release 'Teti Ndabe'

Macky 2

Macky 2 released ‘Teti Ndabe‘ that features Yo Maps. The song is off his latest album Olijaba.

