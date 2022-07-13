9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Stakeholders speak against protests during the AU meeting

By Support Editor
54 views
0
Economy Stakeholders speak against protests during the AU meeting
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A cross section of stakeholders in the Copperbelt province have condemned the planned demonstration by some political parties and non-governmental organizations during the hosting of the African Union mid-year coordinating summit.

Kitwe Pastors Fellowship Chairperson Reverend Raddy Lewila told ZANIS that Zambians should avoid anything that will disrupt the successful hosting of the summit.

Pastor Lewila said any disruption of peace in the country will depict a bad picture which can affect the country economically but rather urged politicians to address their issues with relative authorities internally.

 “When you have internal challenges, they should be sorted out through the right channels, you do not have to wait for visitors for you to air out your grievances so to carry out demonstrations at a time when the country is hosting a high-profile continental meeting, will make the country appear like it is failing to solve its own problems

thereby giving a bad impression to the visitors and embarrassing the whole country, as the church we feel this is not the right time for anyone to demonstrate over any internal issues,” he said.

And Anti-Voter Apathy Programme (AVAP) Copperbelt Coordinator Poster Jumbe said the country does not have any urgent matters to warrant holding of protests when the country is hosting an important event which can be used to market the country as a potential investment destination.

He has since urged local entrepreneurs to position themselves on how they can benefit from the summit through their businesses.

“There is nothing urgent for us to say we need to demonstrate now, there are no such issues, if there is any issue then we should engage relevant authorities contrary to street protests,” he said.

In addition, Democracy, Governance and Human Rights Advocacy (DEGHA) coordinator Gerald Mutelo acknowledged that it is a wrong time for any group of people to conduct protests against internal matters as the country will be hosting the summit.  Mr. Mutelo said this is time to market Zambia to the visitors instead of bringing out internal squabbles.

“Yes, people have the right to protest but this is not time for sorting political scores, Zambians should be thinking about how they can market the country to the visitors as an excellent investment

destination where their investment will be safe,” Mr. Mutelo said.

Home Affairs and Internal security Minister Jack Mwiimbu recently issued a warning to organizations or individuals planning to engage in illegal protests during the African Union Mid-Year Summit which will be hosted by Zambia from  July, 14-17 of this month.

Previous articleMines Minister’s directive to ZCCM-IH over KCM gets support

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Stakeholders speak against protests during the AU meeting

A cross section of stakeholders in the Copperbelt province have condemned the planned demonstration by some political parties and non-governmental organizations during...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Tobacco free association disappointed over delayed Tobacco Control Bill

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Tobacco-Free Association of Zambia (TOFAZA) says it is disappointed with the continued delay by the government to advance the Tobacco Control Bill. TOFAZA Executive...
Read more

Mines Minister Directs ZCCM-IH to Dialogue with Vedanta outside Court on Issues Surrounding KCM

Economy Chief Editor - 7
Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe has directed the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) through its lawyers to quickly dialogue issues surrounding Konkola Copper...
Read more

ZCS reinstates three officers retired in national interest

Economy Support Editor - 2
The Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Commission has reinstated three officers who were unfairly retired in national interest. ZCS Commission Chairperson Evalisto Kalonga disclosed that the...
Read more

Removal of mobile booths will help to maintain cleanliness in Lusaka town -Nkombo

Economy Support Editor - 38
Local Government and Urban Development Minister Gary Nkombo has said  the removal of mobile money booths from the Central Business District of Lusaka has...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.