Opposition Leadership Movement (LM) has said Zambians should not celebrate the announcement by First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQM) that it is this year expected to employ 2,400 people at its Trident Mine Limited in Kalumbila District and Kansanshi Mining Plc in Solwezi District.

FQM this week told ZNBC TV that it is expecting to employ 2,400 people at its Trident Mine Limited in Kalumbila District and Kansanshi Mining Plc in Solwezi District of North Western Province.

This comes after FQM, which runs both mines, announced an investment of over US$1.2 billion at Kansanshi Mining Plc and the opening of Enterprise Mine at Trident Limited which will be Mining Nickel.

LM Media Director Tatila Tatila said Zambians should wait until people are employed by FQM for them to celebrate.

Mr. Tatila said the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development should also thoroughly monitor the 2,400 job recruitment at FQM.

He said with the right leadership, the mining sector has the capacity to employ many people.

“The Ministry of Mines should monitor the 2,400 job recruitment at FQM. The Leadership Movement-LM under Dr Richard Silumbe wishes to welcome the 2,400 job recruitment by First Quantum Minerals Limited. As a Party, anchored on job creation and advocates of Massive Production among the youths, we call on the Ministry of Mines to monitor the recruitment process in order for FQM to fulfill its pronouncement,” Mr. Tatila said.

“As Leadership Movement LM, we call on Zambians not to celebrate the announcement of plans to employ by Investors until people are employed. With the right leadership the mining sector has the capacity to recruit millions of young people. The problems have been Corruption and Government protecting mining companies at the expense of poor Zambians. Lastly, we urge the Mining Firm to consider the locals in Kalumbila and Solwezi, further Leadership Movement want to see schools, clinics, and water and Recreation centers under FQM Corporate Social Responsibility to benefit the local communities,” Mr. Tatila said.

Meanwhile, Sentinel Mine General Manager Junior Keyser said Trident Limited will ensure it increases copper production at the mine by having operational equipment.