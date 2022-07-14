9.5 C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Chipolopolo in Big COSAFA Cup Semi’s Test Against Senegal

Chipolopolo faces guest side Senegal on Friday in a battle to reach the 2022 COSAFA Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The match comes 48 hours after their sister team’s met in the 2022 Women’s AFCON quarterfinal that Shepolopolo Zambia won 4-3 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of 120 minutes of action in Casablanca.

Senegal booked their semifinal date against Chipolopolo following a 10-9 shoot-out victory over eSwatini on Wednesday after drawing 1-1.

Zambia also advanced to the penultimate stage via penalties on July 12 after drawing 1-1 with Botswana.

But it was an uphill battle for Chipolopolo who didn’t look convincing and scraped through to the semifinals.

“You saw some energy missing towards the end of the match at least we still have days to recover tactically and try to work on one or two things and see how we can work in the semifinal,” stand-in coach Moses Sichone said.

In Tuesday’s game, Chipolopolo assistant coach Sichone deputized for his boss Aljosa Asanovic who was turned back at KK International in Lusaka by immigration for not having a South African visa as required by citizens of Croatia.

FAZ is still battling to get Asanovic’s visa ready before Friday’s 19h00 kickoffs.

This is Zambia and Senegal’s B national team’s third meeting since 2009 at the inaugural CHAN tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

Zambia and Senegal drew 2-2 in a Group A match but Chipolopolo later beat the Teranga Lions for Bronze in the third and fourth place playoff.

However, Chipolopolo has an obligation to maintain one of the few COSAFA Cup records they still jealously guard which also includes an unbeaten record against Botswana.

Zambia has not lost to a guest side at the COSAFA with a draw and win against Tanzania and a win over Ghana.

And so on Friday, Senegal stands between Chipolopolo’s quest to reach Sunday’s final where the prospect of a record-equaling COSAFA Cup title awaits to equal absent  Zimbabwe on six triumphs.

Zimbabwe is banned from international football by FIFA due to government interference in ZIFA’s affairs.

Friday’s winner will play Namibia or Madagascar who meets in the early kickoff of the semifinal doubleheader at the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup venue.

