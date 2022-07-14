The government says it plans to create a fund to support innovation and enterprise in the country with the support of the World Bank.

Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati said the World Bank has been Zambia’s partner in the development and disclosed that Zambia and the World Bank have agreed to work together in the areas of innovation and enterprises and smart schooling.

“As a matter of urgency we settled on things that we can work in cooperation with the Bank and the two areas that we have prioritized among the many that we have is that we are going to focus on innovation and enterprise. Working with the Bank ultimately creating a fund that will support innovation and enterprise and the second area that we have prioritized are smart schools” he disclosed.

ZANIS reports that Mr Mutati was speaking when visiting World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa Victoria Kwakwa paid a courtesy call on him today.

Ms Kwakwa said the World Bank is delighted to partner with the government of Zambia as they implement transformative changes for the benefit of the people of Zambia.

Dr. Kwakwa said technology is the key driver to transformation and innovation.

“As the Minister has mentioned the conversation has been essentially about how to use ICT to spur the transformative changes that the government wants to bring to the economy and society of Zambia and we all realize that across the world technology has been the driver of transformation, the driver of innovation, helping to create jobs, helping to improve welfare and uplift people ,”she said.

Dr. Kwakwa is in the country on a familiarization tour of the Country since her assuming office earlier this month.