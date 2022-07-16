Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic admits they must improve in Sunday’s 2022 COSAFA Cup final against Namibia at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Zambia are in the final of the 2022 COSAFA Cup with a lucky escape after blowing away a four-one lead into the hourmark to finish 4-3 against Senegal at Moses Mabhida on Friday night.

But Chipolopolo head into Sunday’s final against Namibia with goalkeeping and defensive issues, particularly after number one Mwenya Chibwe’s three howlers that almost cost his side’s passage to the final.

“I am happy with some aspects of the game and not happy with some other aspects of the game,” Asanovic said.

“We will see in the final and we will do everything possible to win the COSAFA.

“I will look at Namibia’s games. It will not be easy and we also have to consider whether we have injuries and we will hear from our medical staff.

“But don’t worry, we are preparing for a good game.”

Chipolopolo head into the final seeking a record-equaling sixth COSAFA Cup title to tie with Zimbabwe.

Namibia beat Mozambique 1-0 in their semifinal match.

Zimbabwe is not taking part in this year’s COSAFA Cup due to a FIFA ban they are serving for government interference in the running of their FA’s affair.