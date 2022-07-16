9.5 C
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Economy
Dagama School closed after pupils test COVID-19 positive

By Support Editor
Seventeen pupils and three teachers have tested positive to COVID-19 at Dagama School for the handicapped in Luanshya district.

District Commissioner Oncemore Ng’onomo confirmed that both members of staff and pupils were tested for COVID-19 yesterday, out of which three teachers and seventeen pupils tested positive.

Mr. Ng’onomo disclosed that the situation has since prompted  government to close the school, with both day scholars and boarders sent home.

He said the decision was arrived at after further consultation from the ministries of Education and Health.

He said the school will remain closed till further notice to allow for the district health office to manage the situation.

A check by ZANIS found the school was deserted with only a few members of staff around the premises, who declined to comment on the matter.

