Saturday, July 16, 2022
General News
First Lady pays tribute to Global Citizen

By Chief Editor
First Lady Mutinta Hichilema has thanked the Global Citizen for supplementing government’s effort in empowering women in the Agriculture Sector in rural areas.

Speaking today at State House when the Global Citizen delegation paid a courtesy on her, Mrs Hichilema noted that her office’s main focus is on women and girls empowerment especially in rural areas.

Mrs Hichilema said this is in order to uplift their living standards through various initiatives such as Agriculture.

She assured that the office of the first lady and it’s technical team will partner with Global Citizen in ensuring that the lives of Zambian women and girls is improved through various projects.

And President Hakainde Hichilema who joined the meeting expressed gratitude to the Global Citizen delegation for choosing to work with the office of the First Lady in improving the welfare of women and girls in Zambia.

President Hichilema encouraged the Global Citizen Initiative to take up many more projects of improving the lives of the people in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Global Citizen Board Member, Sabrina Elba assured the office of the First Lady in working with them in various Agriculture Projects, targeting women in rural areas in Zambia especially in Chibombo district of Central Province.

Mrs. Elba pledged to partner with the office of the First Lady in working to invest in Agriculture which is her passion and improve the lives of the women and girls in Zambia.

