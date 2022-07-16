Mwinilunga constituency Member of Parliament Newton Samakayi together with members of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) committee and Councilors have threatened to recommend for transfer and dismissal of staff and management at Mwinilunga town council for alleged misdirection, incompetence, and negligence.

Mr. Samakayi said he is disappointed with the failure by Mwinilunga town council and the CDF committee to submit any community projects to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for approval.

“I am disappointed with you council, don’t let us down, we will not allow this”, he expressed.

Mr Samakayi said it was unacceptable that for over three months, no community project applications have been approved and submitted to the ministry.

He noted that it is unforgivable that the council is carrying out government projects and programmes with no sense of urgency but taking work causally.

ZANIS reports that Mr Samakayi was speaking during a stakeholder’s engagement meeting held in the district today.

Mr. Samakayi has since given the council a one-week ultimatum to submit the report of projects to the ministry failure to which he is ready to recommend for an overhaul of the institution.

Additionally, Town council Chairperson, Jonathan Chinyimba warned council management that he will not tolerate a negative attitude towards work and that he was ready to remove officers from the council who are not performing.

“I will act to ensure that there is sanity in this council, if you don’t want to work you go out,” Mr Chinyimba said.

In responding to the queries, Council Director of works, Munaye Samapimbi said the committee has already selected the projects but was delayed by the development that the CDF committee was required to prioritize the projects, an explanation the MP rejected.

Town Council Secretary, Kennedy Kazanda accepted responsibility for the delay and promised to ensure that the right things are done further promising to send the report accordingly.