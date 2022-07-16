Former High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand, Frank Bwalya, has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of serving interests of capitalist movements such as the Brenthurst Foundation at the expense of Zambians.

Mr. Bwalya who was recently recalled from the foreign mission where he served under the Patriotic Front government says the Brenthurst foundation is a capitalist movement that has allegedly developed a system to put puppet leadership in countries including Zambia.

Speaking on Friday’s edition of let the people talk programme, Mr. Bwalya has also taken a swipe at the new dawn administration for allowing the setting up of a United States Africa Command-USAFRICOM– office saying this move is a preliminary to setting up of a base and Zambia inheriting the American foreign policy.

He is urging government to remain none aligned by working with the united states government, china and other nations as opposed to inheriting America’s policies which he argues, may not be in the best interest of Zambians.

But Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says President Hichilema is not answerable to anyone else part from the Zambian people who voted him into power hence the ongoing developments such as the enhanced constituency development fund, massive recruitment of teachers, health workers and payments to retirees among other issues of interest to citizens.