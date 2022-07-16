9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 16, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Vice President Mutale Nalumango expected in India

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines Vice President Mutale Nalumango expected in India
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice President, Mutale Nalumango is expected in India to attend the Seventeenth Exim Bank Conclave on India – Africa Growth Partnership.

Chimangeni Banda of ZANIS reports that Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to India, Deliwe Mumbi said that the India -Africa Growth Partnership conclave being organised by the Chamber of Indian Industries (CII) will be held from July 19 to 20 at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, India.

More than 33 African countries have confirmed participation at the India – Africa Growth Partnership meeting which has attracted over 300 representatives from African governments and businesses and nearly 200 leading local Indian firms.

The Acting High Commissioner said Ms Nalumango, will join high-profile international delegates at the conclave among them three African Vice Presidents, Dr Badara Joof of the Gambia, Marie Boissezon of Mauritius and Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia.

Ms Mumbi said the Vice President is expected to address the India -Africa Growth Partnership conclave being held under the theme ”Reinvigorating Growth Partnerships’’.

The Zambian Envoy said the conclave will focus on strengthening bilateral engagements and emerging business and economic opportunities between India and Africa.

The Acting High Commissioner said while in India , Vice President Mutale Nalumango will on the sidelines of the conclave hold bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart Venkaiah Naidu, as well as with her fellow African Vice Presidents.

Ms Nalumango is expected to visit India’s richest region Gujarat State which has the largest investment portfolio from India to Zambia and will engage the private sector in the region to scale up investment and trade.

The Vice President will also tour the Amul Dairy in Gujarat State to learn best practices of how the region has managed to form the largest cooperative in Asia with a turnover of US$3.5 billion and membership of over 300,000 farmers in order to replicate the success in Zambia.

The Acting High Commissioner stated that the Vice President will tour leading pharmaceutical plants to explore ways of tapping into their production to help address Zambia’s drugs and medicine challenges.

During her visit , Ms Nalumango will visit one of India’s medical tourism flagship Apollo Multi Speciality Hospital and visit some Zambians at the medical facility.

The Vice President is expected to leave for Zambia after her four day visit to India.

Previous articleAfrican governments urged to prioritise funding towards nutrition improvement – CSO-SUN

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Vice President Mutale Nalumango expected in India

Vice President, Mutale Nalumango is expected in India to attend the Seventeenth Exim Bank Conclave on India – Africa...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

EU delegation pay courtesy call on President Hichilema

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the European Union (EU) for its continued support to Zambia in various sectors. Speaking yesterday at State House when...
Read more

HH calls for for the decongestion of traffic at Kasumbalesa Border post with DRC

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
President Hakainde Hichilema has called for the decongestion of traffic at Kasumbalesa Border post where a long stretch of trucks are queued up. The president...
Read more

President HH confers highest national award to Obasanjo, Sirleaf, Bai Koroma as Sishuwa condemns the move

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday conferred 'The Order of The Eagle of Zambia' 1st Division, to former President of Liberia Sirleaf Johnson, Former President...
Read more

Let us actualize past commitments – AU

Headlines Chief Editor - 2
The 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and 4th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union have opened in Lusaka with a call...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.