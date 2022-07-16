Vice President, Mutale Nalumango is expected in India to attend the Seventeenth Exim Bank Conclave on India – Africa Growth Partnership.

Chimangeni Banda of ZANIS reports that Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to India, Deliwe Mumbi said that the India -Africa Growth Partnership conclave being organised by the Chamber of Indian Industries (CII) will be held from July 19 to 20 at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, India.

More than 33 African countries have confirmed participation at the India – Africa Growth Partnership meeting which has attracted over 300 representatives from African governments and businesses and nearly 200 leading local Indian firms.

The Acting High Commissioner said Ms Nalumango, will join high-profile international delegates at the conclave among them three African Vice Presidents, Dr Badara Joof of the Gambia, Marie Boissezon of Mauritius and Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia.

Ms Mumbi said the Vice President is expected to address the India -Africa Growth Partnership conclave being held under the theme ”Reinvigorating Growth Partnerships’’.

The Zambian Envoy said the conclave will focus on strengthening bilateral engagements and emerging business and economic opportunities between India and Africa.

The Acting High Commissioner said while in India , Vice President Mutale Nalumango will on the sidelines of the conclave hold bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart Venkaiah Naidu, as well as with her fellow African Vice Presidents.

Ms Nalumango is expected to visit India’s richest region Gujarat State which has the largest investment portfolio from India to Zambia and will engage the private sector in the region to scale up investment and trade.

The Vice President will also tour the Amul Dairy in Gujarat State to learn best practices of how the region has managed to form the largest cooperative in Asia with a turnover of US$3.5 billion and membership of over 300,000 farmers in order to replicate the success in Zambia.

The Acting High Commissioner stated that the Vice President will tour leading pharmaceutical plants to explore ways of tapping into their production to help address Zambia’s drugs and medicine challenges.

During her visit , Ms Nalumango will visit one of India’s medical tourism flagship Apollo Multi Speciality Hospital and visit some Zambians at the medical facility.

The Vice President is expected to leave for Zambia after her four day visit to India.