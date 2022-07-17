President Hakainde Hichilema last night hosted a State Banquet for three visiting heads of state who are in the country to attend the African Union (AU) summit slated for Sunday.

The Heads of State include Senegalese President Macky Sall who is also AU Chairperson, Guinea Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embalo and Libyan leader Mohamed al-Menfi.

Others in attendance included European Council President Charles Michel and AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

And speaking at the event, President Hakainde Hichilema says Africa has an obligation to better the lives of its citizens.

President Hichilema said trade and investment with the global community can improve the lives of Africans.

He also thanked African leaders for sound leadership despite challenges the continent is facing such as the high cost of fuel and shortage of food in many parts of Africa.

President Hichilema urged the leaders to be strong in the face of the challenges which are not only unique to Zambia but the rest of the world.

“This is a time that we all must be stronger as we provide services to our people across the continent in our individual countries and this is the reason why I think the transition was really made from the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), to the African Union so that we can really be a union, get closer together, people to people, business to business and indeed government to government,” he said

The President said the time has arrived for African member states to collaborate more to enhance development for the continent.

“We in Africa must work together more closely now than ever before in order to meet the challenges of social and economic development for all our citizens,” Mr Hichilema said.

And speaking earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo urged delegates to explore Zambia’s tourism sector.

Meanwhile, by the broadcast time other heads of state were still expected in the country for the summit.