Acting Smart Zambia national coordinator Luke Mate has reiterated government’s commitment to promoting digital literacy and accessibility of electronic services especially for public service workers.

Mr Mate states that government is aware of the transformative power of technology in education and how it can play a critical role in achieving sustainable development goals.

In a speech read on his behalf by Smart-Zambia, Director Digital Government Services, Nkula Mwanza , Mr Mate emphasized the need to ensure that digital literacy is blended in teacher training to enhance service delivery in all sectors.

Speaking during the training of trainers for teachers development programme-digital literacy and blended teaching in Chilanga, the Acting Smart Zambia National Coordinator noted that a total of 3,200 teachers across the country will be trained in digital literacy.

The programme will address multiple ICT basic and intermediate requirements in the teaching fraternity.

“Our vision is to roll out the programme to the rest of the eligible teachers and other sectors of society to ensure a digitally literate and transformed Zambia,” he said.

He further commended for sponsoring the programme which is where Digital Skills foundation is developing the skills of the teachers.

And ZCAS vice Chancellor, Douglas Kunda observed that capacity building in ICT at every level is critical in the realization and right to education as well as the freedom of expression which everyone is entitled to.

Prof. Kunda said that lack of access to the internet has led to concerns of pupils being misinformed, as most activities are happening online and they do not have adequate means to participate which makes them feel left behind.

“Such initiatives will bridge the gap in terms of development,” he said adding that the COVID–19 pandemic highlighted the importance of ICT learning in Zambia.

And Digital Skills foundation founder and CEO, Anneijn Perrin said the training which is intended to improve service delivery among schools will help develop critical thinking among learners.

Ms Perrin noted that the training will see pupils become more critical and improve their reasoning as opposed to memorizing what they learn.

She stated that 30 teachers will be imparted with the skills in a period of five days.

“They will be expected to train other teachers and this will be done online,” she said.