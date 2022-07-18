Leader of the opposition in Parliament, Brian Mundubile says the hosting of the African Union summit is positive for Zambia’s international image.

Mr Mundubile says the successful hosting of the summit means Zambia stands a chance to host future international events of such magnitude.

In an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the AU 4th Mid-Year Coordination meeting in Lusaka shortly after the official opening, the leader of the opposition in Parliament said the event will add value to Zambia’s international status.

Mr Mundubile praised Government for hosting a successful international event saying it was done in an organized manner.

“If you look at the preparations, I want to believe the preparations were well done,” he said.

He observed that food security has been among the issues that have taken prominence during the international event.

Mr Mundubile also praised the quality of discourse by the various leaders during the summit.

“The speeches that have been given so far have been encouraging and professional. I think what dominated most of these speeches are to do with food security. The speakers talked about combining efforts in ensuring that we improve activities so that we are able to tackle the threats that food insecurity poses on the continent,” he said.

Zambia has played host to the AU event which started on July 14 with the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council, a pre-meeting involving Foreign Affairs Ministers from different parts of the continent.

The meeting then transitioned to the 4th AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting which is a Heads of State summit that was officially opened yesterday and is expected to end this evening.