9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 18, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Hosting AU good for country’s image-Mundubile

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Hosting AU good for country’s image-Mundubile
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Leader of the opposition in Parliament, Brian Mundubile says the hosting of the African Union summit is positive for Zambia’s international image.

Mr Mundubile says the successful hosting of the summit means Zambia stands a chance to host future international events of such magnitude.

In an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the AU 4th Mid-Year Coordination meeting in Lusaka shortly after the official opening, the leader of the opposition in Parliament said the event will add value to Zambia’s international status.

Mr Mundubile praised Government for hosting a successful international event saying it was done in an organized manner.

“If you look at the preparations, I want to believe the preparations were well done,” he said.

He observed that food security has been among the issues that have taken prominence during the international event.

Mr Mundubile also praised the quality of discourse by the various leaders during the summit.

“The speeches that have been given so far have been encouraging and professional. I think what dominated most of these speeches are to do with food security. The speakers talked about combining efforts in ensuring that we improve activities so that we are able to tackle the threats that food insecurity poses on the continent,” he said.

Zambia has played host to the AU event which started on July 14 with the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council, a pre-meeting involving Foreign Affairs Ministers from different parts of the continent.

The meeting then transitioned to the 4th AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting which is a Heads of State summit that was officially opened yesterday and is expected to end this evening.

Previous articleRailway line set to improve-Tayali

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Hosting AU good for country’s image-Mundubile

Leader of the opposition in Parliament, Brian Mundubile says the hosting of the African Union summit is positive...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Railway line set to improve-Tayali

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambia’s railway infrastructure is set to benefit from the reconstruction of railway connectivity in Southern Africa. Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali says regionalization...
Read more

Africa has obligation to better lives of own citizens – President Hichilema

General News Chief Editor - 3
President Hakainde Hichilema last night hosted a State Banquet for three visiting heads of state who are in the country to attend the African...
Read more

Kakubo holds bilateral meeting meeting with counterpart from Côte d’Ivoire

General News Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo yesterday held a bilateral meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Integration and the Diaspora...
Read more

President Hichilema launches Zambia Water Investment programme

General News Chief Editor - 5
President Hakainde Hichilema has launched the Zambia Water Investment Program (ZIP) 2020-2030 that will ensure national water security and sustainable management and utilization of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.