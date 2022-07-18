Zambia’s railway infrastructure is set to benefit from the reconstruction of railway connectivity in Southern Africa.

Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali says regionalization will be key in ensuring that Zambia plays a critical role in facilitating transporting of goods and services in the region.

Mr Tayali disclosed that the Zambian government is spearheading the accession of 150 Billion Euros from the European Union which will improve railway infrastructure in Southern Africa and will benefit Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa amongst other countries.

The Minister was speaking on the margins of the AU Mid-Year Coordination Summit at Lusaka’s Mulugushi International Conference Centre, said the purpose of the funds will be to revamp the railway sector in the region.

He said whilst African countries are driving towards integration, this will only be archived if all sectors which include transport and infrastructure,

Mr Tayali said that Zambia, which is championing the railway initiative hopes that once the money is accessed, part of the funds will go towards supporting the local railway sector in the country.

He said the time for African unity is now and that the country will greatly benefit from the re-engineering and reconstruction initiative in the region.

Mr Tayali stated that linkages in the region where Zambia and its neighbours are interconnected will be crucial for integration.

He said Zambia cannot develop in isolation when the rest of its neighbours are struggling, but simultaneous growth will be critical.

The Minister reiterated that the government will not borrow to revamp the railway sector but will use ingenious ways to help the struggling sector.

And Mr Tayali disclosed that the country has recorded an increase in the collection of revenue at Kazungula Bridge in Southern Province from $50 million United States dollars and to over $250 million dollars

Mr Tayali said this increase is commendable as it shows that when infrastructure is improved, the country benefits in many areas.