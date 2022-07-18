Shepolopolo Zambia failed to reach the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup final following a controversial 1-0 loss to South Africa in the semifinal on Monday night.

It was an heartbreaking loss as Zambia conceded a 90th minute penalty in Casablanca.

South Africa’s Linda Motlhalo scored a 90th minute penalty after Martha Tembo allegedly fouled Jermaine Seoposenwe in the box.

VAR confirmed Tembo’s foul.

Motlhalo stepped forward to beat Zambia keeper Catherine Musonda.

It was a game of two halves with Zambia dominating the opening half and Banyana controlled the last 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, Zambia will fight for third place against the losers of the second semifinal tie involving Morocco and Nigeria.