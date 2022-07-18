9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 18, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo Suffer Controversial WAFCON Semis Defeat

By sports
54 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo Suffer Controversial WAFCON Semis Defeat
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo Zambia failed to reach the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup final following a controversial 1-0 loss to South Africa in the semifinal on Monday night.

It was an heartbreaking loss as Zambia conceded a 90th minute penalty in Casablanca.

South Africa’s Linda Motlhalo scored a 90th minute penalty after Martha Tembo allegedly fouled Jermaine Seoposenwe in the box.

VAR confirmed Tembo’s foul.

Motlhalo stepped forward to beat Zambia keeper Catherine Musonda.

It was a game of two halves with Zambia dominating the opening half and Banyana controlled the last 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, Zambia will fight for third place against the losers of the second semifinal tie involving Morocco and Nigeria.

Previous articleIt makes No Sense to Give Tax Breaks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo Suffer Controversial WAFCON Semis Defeat

Shepolopolo Zambia failed to reach the 2022 Women's Africa Cup final following a controversial 1-0 loss to South Africa...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo Face Banyana in “Final Before Final” Derby

Sports sports - 2
Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has declared Monday night's Women's Africa Cup semifinal clash against South Africa as a final before the actual final. Zambia...
Read more

Chipolopolo Are 2022 COSAFA Cup Kings

Sports sports - 3
Chipolopolo beat Namibia1-0 in a nail bitting final after extra time at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban to claim a record equalling sixth COSAFA...
Read more

Evarine Katongo:Shepolopolo Wants to Make Zambia Proud

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo Zambia midfielder Evarine Katongo is upbeat ahead of Monday night's Women's Africa Cup semifinal clash against archrivals South Africa in Casablanca, Morocco. The match...
Read more

Asanovic Plots For COSAFA Showdown Against Namibia

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic admits they must improve in Sunday’s 2022 COSAFA Cup final against Namibia at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Zambia are in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.