ZESCO Limited Managing Director Victor Mapani has called on Africa to be front runners in new technological trends as he officiates at the 20th Congress of the Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA) in Dakar, Senegal.

In his capacity as immediate past President of the Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA) Eng. Mapani said power utilities in Africa need to be front runners in new technological trends such as the emerging Electric Motor Vehicle industry to reduce huge transportation costs and also cut carbon emissions.

Eng. Mapani at the weekend handed over the Presidency of APUA to Managing Director of Senelec Eng. Papa Mademba Biteye with a clarion call on the Continent’s power utilities to remain focused on increasing the electrification rate of Africa from the current 24 percent to at least 40 percent by 2025.

ZESCO on behalf of Zambia assumed the Presidency of APUA during the 19th Congress which took place in Livingstone in Zambia in 2017.

The Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA), formerly known as the Union of Producers and Distributors of Electricity in Africa (UPDEA), was established in 1970 with its headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The Association aims to promote the development and integration of the African electricity sector through active cooperation among its members on the one hand and with all stakeholders in the international electricity sector and donors on the other.

“We ought to explore and be front runners in new technological trends such as the emerging Electric Motor Vehicle industry to reduce the huge transportation cost burden on our customers and also minimize the carbon footprint associated with fossil fuels in mitigating climate change conditions,” Eng. Mapani said in a speech at a ceremony in Dakar, Senegal.

Eng. Mapani said Africa needs to move in tandem with the rest of the world in increasing the electrification rate to ensure its people have access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy.

“As I humbly vacate this seat, I wish to extend to the incoming President the vital opportunities to exploit in the medium to long term: APUA should take centre-stage in increasing the electrification rate of Africa from the current 24 percent to at least 40 percent in the next three years to match with the rest of the developing world. Between the years 2025 to 2030, we should then aim to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all in line with Sustainable Development Goal Number seven,” he said.

The Zesco Limited Managing Director said there is a need to mobilize financing targeted towards establishing firm interconnections between Utility Networks to promote regional power trading, wheeling and provision of electricity path for emergency support.

The principle of African Single Electricity Market was launched by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission in the presence of the European Union Energy Commissioner in June 2021.

He said APUA needs to take lead in assisting in mobilizing financing targeted towards establishing firm interconnections between Utility Networks to promote regional power trading, wheeling and provision of electricity path for emergency support.

“We all need to build and harness the identified potential hydroelectric power generation sites emanating from various technical and environmental feasibility studies in our respective countries that will support the anticipated increased power demand as we expand our electrification rate as well as guarantee firm and reliable interconnections that can withstand system disturbances without collapse,” said Eng. Mapani.

Eng. Mapani added that the abundance of solar irradiation in Africa also accords power utilities in Africa a very good opportunity to foster and develop the renewable energy mix which will in turn increase electricity generation capacity in Africa.

