Police in Kitwe have arrested ten suspects who looted and stole U-Rest Form Company mattresses after a truck flipped over near the Rail Crossing opposite St Anthony Compound in Kitwe.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has confirmed the incident in Ndola today adding that the incident took place yesterday.

Ms. Zulu said the truck was being driven by Clement Katungu aged 52, of House No.2050 Kabushi Compound Ndola reported to the police that some residents of St. Anthony and Kandabwe Compound stole 201 mattresses in different sizes.

Ms. Zulu further said police officers who were on patrol responded, and recovered a few mattresses.

“However, reinforcement was called and about 70 more mattresses were recovered. Recoveries are still ongoing and 10 suspects have been arrested,’’ she said.

She named the suspects as John Kabuswe aged 27, of House No 1495 and Roswell Chishimba, aged 30 of House No 1495 both of Bulangililo compound Kitwe, Aaron Jere aged 25, of House No 2333 Chimwemwe T/Ship Kitwe, Joseph Kalale aged 42 of House No. 95 Twatasha Compound Kitwe and Joseph Sakala of No fixed Abode.

Others include Joseph Daka aged 38, of unmarked House No St Anthony Compound Kitwe, Joseph Kabwe aged 18, of House number 1495, Chola Dewine aged 19 of House number 14 95 both of Bulangililo compound Kitwe, Geshom Chibesa aged 40, of House number 1145 Luwangwa Township Kitwe, Saviour Musonda aged 30 ,of Unmarked House No St Anthony Compound Kitwe.

The unruly residents from nearby compounds looted and stole mattresses of different sizes and make all valued at K184 153 property of U-Rest Foam Company of Ndola.

She said a docket of the case has been opened and investigations are still ongoing.

And in another related development police recorded a case of theft which occurred between July 15, at around 22:00 hours and July 16, 2022 at around 05:00 hours at Stars-cape Hotel, Ndola.

This is in a case in which Svensson Karl Magnus aged 61, a Swedish national of unknown house number along Ingalate Avenue, Chelstone Lusaka reported that three unknown females stole from him.