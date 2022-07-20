The Workers Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFB) has expressed concern over the increased numbers of road traffic accidents (RTA’s) being recorded in the country.

WCFB Corporate Affairs and Customer Service Manager, Maybin Nkholomba says from the statistics recorded totaling 478 accidents in the first half of 2022, the road transport sector is the worst hit.

Mr. Nkholomba in an interview with the media, said the board has since decided to collaborate with the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) in rolling out a nationwide campaign to educate road users.

He said the campaign is set to roll out as soon as the two institutions sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

“We are concerned as a board on the increasing accidents being recorded in the country and the statistics call for concerted efforts with all stakeholders if numbers are to reduce, “he said.

It is ironic to learn that the road transport sector is topping the list of the sectors registering an increase in accidents beating the mining sector.

It has come to the board’s attention that the majority of accidents being recorded on roads are being attributed to engineering defects on newly constructed roads,” he lamented.

Mr.Nkholomba further disclosed the board will be engaging the engineering institute to facilitate inspection of the roads and bring to the attention of institutions responsible for road maintenance.