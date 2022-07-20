The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested a pharmacist for money laundering activities involving over K900,000.

Drug Enforcement Commission Deputy Public Relations Officer Delight Haangala has named the suspect as Evans Bwalya, a male aged 35 of Plot No. 1229/B in Avondale, Lusaka.

Bwalya has been arrested for Theft by Servant contrary to Section 265 as read with Section 278 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Money Laundering contrary to Section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No .14 of 2001 as amended by Act 44 of 2010.

“Details of the matter are that Evans Bwalya in his capacity as a Pharmacist at Chirundu Pharmacy on dates unknown but between 1st January 2020 and 31st July 2020 in Chirundu District, did steal K916, 834.36 the property of Chirundu Pharmacy. He further engaged directly or indirectly in money laundering involving K916, 834.36 proceeds of crime,” Ms Haangala said.

The suspect has been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, DEC has arrested a 27-year-old man of Mandevu Compound in Lusaka District for trafficking 60 bottles of codeine.

“In another incident, the Commission has arrested Augustine Banda, a male aged 27 of Mandevu Compound in Lusaka District for trafficking in 60 bottles of codeine that were concealed in a black plastic,” Ms Haangala said.

“Further, the Commission has also arrested Rajabu Juma Machibya, a male Tanzanian National aged 27 years for trafficking in 2.1 kilograms of high-grade cannabis that was concealed in a blue bag. The suspect who was in transit from South Africa was arrested at Chirundu Border Post after being found with the contraband,” he added.

Ms Haangala said DEC has further arrested three people in Lusaka for trafficking in cannabis.

“In another incident, the Commission has jointly charged and arrested Esther Hamponya, a female aged 51 years of Chawama Compound, Joshua Inonge, a male aged 40 years of SOS area and Jerico Simpasa, a male aged 40 years of Kanyama Compound for trafficking in 147 kilograms of loose cannabis that was concealed in polythene bags. The contraband was discovered with the help of the Commission’s canine dogs at State Lodge Police CheckPoint,” Ms Haangala said.

The suspects are currently in police custody and will appear in court soon.