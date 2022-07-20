Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has laughed off threats by the New Dawn Administration to strip former president Edgar Lungu off of his benefits.

Following the remarks that president Lungu made when PF MPs went to pay solidarity to his wife Esther Lungu, Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe threatened that government will take the said action claiming that the former president is still politically active.

But Hon Nakacinda said the continued poking of president Lungu by President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND goes to undermine the Head of State’s capability to govern the country peacefully.

He said this when he addressed the media in Lusaka today.

“I want to address Mr Hakainde Hichilema as my elder brother. The bembas say mwikala patalala mwine apatalalika. Your continued poking of the former Head of State only goes to undermine your capability to govern this country peacefully,” he said.

“These little boys that are excited being in offices as ministers and so on like Haimbe are actually being used by external forces to undermine your office. President Hakainde Hichilema, the Patriotic Front and its members and all those that are supporters of president Edgar Lungu and supporters of the opposition political parties have nothing to lose.”

Hon Nakacinda also said there is nothing to write home about the so called benefits. He charged that the country has not fully dignified the office of our former Head of State.

“You are the one that is in office. You are the one that has a greater responsibility to be able to use a high standard in your judgement in dealing with the citizens including the former Head of State. To suggest that you can strip off the so-called benefits, first of all, there is nothing to write home about benefits, whether its financially or otherwise,” he said.

“This country has not fully dignified the office of our former Head of State in terms of benefits that you can talk about. So there is nothing really there to take away. The only thing I can advise is, like they say, you can defend a lion that is caged but the moment you open the cage, the lion will defend itself.”

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has respected your Presidency from the time he left the inauguration at Heroes Stadium. He has constantly stayed at home. He has even minimized his movements to give you enough space for you to govern this country,” he said.

“You are the one who continues through your surrogates like Haimbe who continue to poke him out of his house. We advise, stop that nonsense.”

