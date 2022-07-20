9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Property valued at K87, 545 from Copperbelt Solid Waste Management Company

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Property valued at K87, 545 from Copperbelt Solid Waste Management Company
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Unknown criminals have stolen property valued at K87, 545 from Copperbelt Solid Waste Management Company in Nkana West, Kitwe in the Copperbelt Province.

Copperbelt Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has confirmed receiving a report that criminals last Monday morning entered the company premises and stole Desktop Computers, and laptops whose makes are yet to be given broke the safe and stole K40, 000 cash.

Ms Zulu said entry and exit were gained through damaging the padlocks to the finance offices.

She said Police have picked security guards who were part of the night shift on a material day.

Ms Zulu added that Chilando Mwansa, a Security Guard from Cobra Security, who was manning the same offices on a material day, is on the run.

Docket of the case opened and investigations instituted.

“Breaking into a building and committing a felony therein, reported at Kitwe Central, Occurred on 18/07/22 between 00:30hours and 05:00hrs at Copperbelt Solid Waste Management Company situated along Golf Club Road, Nkana West Kitwe. In which male Daniel Katongo aged 58, occupation Managing Director of H/No. 9 Walker of Street, Nkana West Kitwe, reported that unknown criminals broke into the company building and stole property valued at K87, 545.00,” Ms. Zulu said.

“Entry and exit was gained through damaging the padlocks to the finance offices. Brief facts surrounding the matter are that unknown criminals entered into the company premises and stole the following items; 3 x Desktop Computers, 1 x Laptop whose makes are yet to be given, broke the safe and stole K40.000 cash of K20 notes which was inside. Police visited the scene of the crime and observed that the premises are always guarded by seven (7) Security Guards from three (3) different Security Firms,” she said.

“Male Chilando Mwansa, a Security Guard from Cobra Security, who was manning the same offices, is on the run and left the security dog tied to a broken down motor vehicle. Some security guards who were part of the night shift were picked for questioning. Docket of the case opened and investigations instituted,” Ms. Zulu said.

Previous articleMinistry of Health develops disaster risk recovery guidelines

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Property valued at K87, 545 from Copperbelt Solid Waste Management Company

Unknown criminals have stolen property valued at K87, 545 from Copperbelt Solid Waste Management Company in Nkana West, Kitwe...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DEC arrest pharmacist for money laundering activities involving over K900,000

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested a pharmacist for money laundering activities involving over K900,000. Drug...
Read more

Doctor embarks on a lone “Alcohol Ban” walk from Lusaka to Kabwe

General News Chief Editor - 19
Residents Doctors Association of Zambia President Dr. Brian Chota Sampa has embarked on a lone “Alcohol Ban” walk from Lusaka to Kabwe as a...
Read more

Two dealers get five years sentence for illegal possession of Government trophy

General News Chief Editor - 2
Kapiri Mposhi Resident Magistrate, Arnold Kasongamulilo has sentenced two Kapiri Mposhi men to five years imprisonment for being in possession of a government...
Read more

Lecturers in tertiary institutions cautioned against sexually harassing students

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Police Community Service Directorate in Ndola District has cautioned lecturers in tertiary institutions of learning against sexually harassing students. Students at public higher institutions...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.