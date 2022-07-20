Unknown criminals have stolen property valued at K87, 545 from Copperbelt Solid Waste Management Company in Nkana West, Kitwe in the Copperbelt Province.

“Breaking into a building and committing a felony therein, reported at Kitwe Central, Occurred on 18/07/22 between 00:30hours and 05:00hrs at Copperbelt Solid Waste Management Company situated along Golf Club Road, Nkana West Kitwe. In which male Daniel Katongo aged 58, occupation Managing Director of H/No. 9 Walker of Street, Nkana West Kitwe, reported that unknown criminals broke into the company building and stole property valued at K87, 545.00,” Ms. Zulu said.

“Entry and exit was gained through damaging the padlocks to the finance offices. Brief facts surrounding the matter are that unknown criminals entered into the company premises and stole the following items; 3 x Desktop Computers, 1 x Laptop whose makes are yet to be given, broke the safe and stole K40.000 cash of K20 notes which was inside. Police visited the scene of the crime and observed that the premises are always guarded by seven (7) Security Guards from three (3) different Security Firms,” she said.

“Male Chilando Mwansa, a Security Guard from Cobra Security, who was manning the same offices, is on the run and left the security dog tied to a broken down motor vehicle. Some security guards who were part of the night shift were picked for questioning. Docket of the case opened and investigations instituted,” Ms. Zulu said.