The Shepolopolo duo of Coach Bruce Mwape and Captain Grace Chanda has made the final shortlist for tomorrow’s 2022 CAF Awards Ceremony.

CAF will hand over the accolades to outstanding players and officials from the 2021/2022 season in national team and inter-club competition.

Mwape is up for the CAF Women’s team coach of the year award where he is up against holder Desiree Ellis of South Africa.

.

Morocco coach Reynald Pedros and South African Jerry Tshabalala who guided Mamelodi Sundown to the triumph in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League last December, are the others on the shortlist in that category.

In the Women’s category, Chanda will battle it out with Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala who withdrew from the Morocco 2022 WAFCON group stage due to injury.

Cameroon captain Ajara Njoya, whose side bowed out of the 2022 WAFCON quarterfinals but clinched a World Cup playoff qualifying spot, completes the women’s awards shortlist.

Should they win their respective awards, Chanda and Mwape will not have to go far to receive them on Wednesday, July 21.

The 2022 CAF Awards Ceremony will be held in Rabat ahead of the 2022 WAFCON final on July 23 and earlier on July 22, the third-and-fourth place match.

Shepolopolo face Nigeria in the third and fourth playoff after losing to South Africa and Morocco in the semifinals respectively.