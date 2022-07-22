9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 22, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

No Joy in 2022 CAF Awards for Coach Bruce and Grace

By sports
54 views
0
Sports No Joy in 2022 CAF Awards for Coach Bruce and Grace
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The 2022 CAF Awards held in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday night did not favour the Zambian duo that made the final honours shortlist.

Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape and midfielder Grace Chanda both returned to camp in Casablanca empty-handed from the awards gala held on the sidelines of the 2022 Women’s AFCON Morocco is staging from July 2-23.

Despite steering Zambia to the 2020 Olympics last July as Africa lone representatives in Tokyo, Bruce Mwape lost the CAF Women’s Coach of the Year award to incumbent Desiree Ellis of South Africa who also beat his side to the July 23 WAFCON final where Banyana will play host Morocco on July 23.

Interestingly, Mwape beat Ellis for third place at the 2021 COSAFA Cup last October that Shepolopolo won 4-3 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw.

And in the player category, Chanda lost the CAF Women’s Payer of the Year Award to another incumbent.

Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala retained her accolade.

But Oshoala will not be in Friday’s third place playoff against Zambia in Casablanca after withdrawing from the 2022 WAFCON in the group stage due to injury.

She did not even score a goal in the WAFCON qualifiers after an injury plagued season that she highlighted in her award acceptance speech.

Furthermore, Oshoala also missed Nigeria’s 2022 WAFCON final round qualifier in February against Cote d’Ivoire in February due to injury.

Previous articleMaximise Kafue River’s potential to generate power – President Hichilema

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

No Joy in 2022 CAF Awards for Coach Bruce and Grace

The 2022 CAF Awards held in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday night did not favour the Zambian duo that made...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo Hope to Make a Statement Against Giant Nigeria

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia are plotting for a giant-killing finish to their 2022 Women’s AFCON campaign when they face record champions Nigeria in the battle for...
Read more

Mwepu Aims for Fruitful 2022/23 EPL Season

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu is looking forward to better fortunes at his English side Brighton ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. Speaking to Brighton...
Read more

GBFC Face eSwatini and Comoros Sides in CAF Womens Champions League Qualifiers

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes Womens FC face eSwatini and Comoros opposition in their CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers at next month’s COSAFA Zone playoffs to be...
Read more

Chipolopolo In Maputo For CHAN Date

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo left South Africa on Wednesday for Mozambique ahead of this weekend's 2022 CHAN first round, first leg qualifier against The Mambas. Zambia held a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.