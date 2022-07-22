Latest News
T-Sean unveils video for ‘Bless Me’
T-Sean drops the music video of his latest single named, “Bless Me”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Uk0IO5veEA
Sishuwa donates defamation lawsuit proceeds to charity
University Zambia lecturer Sishuwa Sishuwa has donated to Kabwata orphanage the K30, 000.00 that was paid to him as damages for defamation by...
Access to low cost capital key for Africa’s growth critical – HH
President Hakainde Hichilema says access to low cost capital is critical for Africa to overcome most of the challenges it is currently facing and...
Zambian Breweries to invest $80 million to double the beer production capacity
Despite the controversy by the Residents Doctors Association of Zambia President Dr. Brian Chota Sampa who has embarked on a lone “Alcohol Ban” walk...
UNESCO warns Victoria Falls could lose heritage status if hotel, golf course is built
The United Nations has informed the governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe that Victoria Falls could lose its unique heritage status if a hotel, golf...