The Chipata District Livestock and Veterinary Department has confiscated 91 broiler chickens that were illegally brought into Zambia from Malawi.

This was during a joint operation carried out by the Zambia Police at Mwami border area around 02:00 hours.

Eastern Province Veterinary Officer (PVO) Arthur Mumbolomena cautioned traders in Chipata district against illegally bringing the chickens from neighbouring Malawi without authorization from his office.

Dr Mumbolomena told ZANIS that the operation carried out in the early hours of yesterday will play a major role to prevent any outbreak of diseases in Chipata district.

“There is an influx of chickens from neighbouring Malawi into Chipata district by traders, but our office has a mandate to secure the safety of the local livestock from disease outbreaks, so we will make sure that continued illegal importation of the chickens from Malawi ends, “he assured.

He said his department is the only one that can give authorization or permit to all livestock entering into Chipata from neighbouring countries.

“This is a country of laws and as a department we will not sit back as illegalities are taking place. We are therefore warning all the people involved in these activities to stop before the arm of the law catches up with them, “he said.

He said joint operations along the Mwami border area will continue in order to bring to book all the people illegally bringing chickens and other livestock into Chipata district.

Chipata District Commissioner Elidah Banda has commended the joint team that carried out the operation from the livestock department and the Zambia Police at Mwami border.

Mrs Banda said she had received complaints from the Chipata District Poultry Traders Association concerning the influx of broiler chickens illegally brought into the local market.

Chipata District Veterinary Officer (DVO) Martha Sinzala said some of the confiscated chickens looked sick and had been swabbed by the laboratory technician at her department.