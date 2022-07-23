FAZ has hailed the Shepolopolo for minting bronze at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup in Morocco.

The Zambia Women Team finished third at the Africa Cup after beating Nigeria 1-0 on Friday night to win Bronze.

“The girls have made the nation proud with their heroic performances that won hearts on the African continent and beyond,” said FAZ president Andrew Kamanga.

“Notably, it has been a tournament saddled with many challenges that have tested the character of the team on its way to the top.”

Zambia played six games at the Africa Cup in which they recorded four wins, one draw and one loss.

Kamanga highlighted Government and fans’ support to the Shepolopolo

“We also wish to thank the fans for the support rendered to the team throughout this campaign and appeal for even greater support as we commence preparations for the Australia/New Zealand FIFA Women’s World Cup,” he said.