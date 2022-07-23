Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati says the African Union eTrade programme is a good opportunity for Zambian youths to benefit from.

Mr. Mutati notes that Zambia has a pool of skilled youths in innovation and enterprise drawn from all parts of the country who require the much needed help for them to get going.

The Minister indicated that about 150 youths per province have proven to be innovative, creative and full of ideas but tend to have a limitation to actualize their ideas.

Mr Mutati was speaking at a press briefing on the sidelines of the 13th AU Private Sector Forum.

Mr. Mutati therefore noted that the eTrade is a good programme for the country to cooperate with and address some of the challenges for the start-ups.

He said that Zambia’s recent engagement with eTrade aims at developing a framework of Cooperation, harvesting on their experience and distribution in Africa to be able to assist with the Zambian start-ups.

“The start-up ecosystem has many elements, one of which is appropriate for funding and a hand holding process getting youths to understand the commercial component of their business,” Mr. Mutati indicated.

He re-affirmed government’s commitment to grow various ideas by youths, which can be done through partnerships and collaboration with the private sector, African Union and the business council.

ETrade Group Chief Executive Officer Mulualem Syoum disclosed that his organisation has signed a strategic Memoranda of Understanding with the AU to implement various initiatives around youth empowerment.

Mr. Syoum explained that a number of initiatives have been implemented which includes the learning centre for youths as part of early investment and a market place available for all youths to provide their services to the African continent.

African Business Council president Amany Asfour disclosed that the council has a programme called hunting for Africa’s unicorns that is focusing on the start-ups of youths

Dr. Asfour said that applications from youth start-ups in various sectors across the continent are welcome to pitch for investors to fund winning ideas.