The Basic Education Teachers Union (BETUZ) in Muchinga Province has commended government for the massive teacher recruitment saying the act is historic.

BETUZ Director Maclan Sichone says that the recruitment of new teachers is a remarkable one and will boost the teaching fraternity in the Province and the country at large.

Mr Sichone in an interview said the massive employment of 30, 000 teachers at a go is a mammoth task he said will help reduce the poverty levels

“This recruitment has created employment and it will reduce poverty levels in the communities in the Province and the country as a whole as many teachers have been recruited,” he said.

And Chinsali District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Pardon Tesho said the move by government to recruit many teachers is a relief to the education sector.

Mr Tesho said it is a well-known fact that urban areas have a lot of teachers than those in rural saying his office will ensure they will be equal distribution of teachers in all the schools in the district.

The DEBS stated that Chinsali District has received a good number of teachers saying that government has started fulfilling its promises to its citizens by creating job opportunities.

Government had in the 2022 national budget planned to recruit 30,000 teachers.

Meanwhile , BETUZ Director Maclan Sichone has appealed to the Ministry of Education to reject transfers among the newly recruited teachers.

Mr Sichone says there is need for the recruited teachers to go to their respective schools they will be sent to for duty.

The BETUZ Director in an interview also advised the District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) office to also consider sending more teachers in rural areas.

“The urban areas are populated ( with teachers ) while rural areas are still struggling with teachers, you will find that in rural areas one teacher is managing grades one to seven while in urban it is not the case,” he said.

He added that those that will seek transfers to urban areas should not be considered.