Zambia’s continental representatives Red Arrows and Zesco United will jointly host a four-club pre-season tournament this weekend in Lusaka.

The four-club tournament will be held at Nkoloma Stadium from July 29-August 1.

Green Eagles and Zanaco are the other teams that will participate in the pre-season tournament.

“This is a very important tournament for all stakeholders involved,” Zesco CEO Charles Kalala told Zesco Media.

“The season ahead will be competitive especially for Zesco United and Red Arrows.”

FAZ Super League champions Red Arrows will participate in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.

Zesco, who finished league runners-up last season, will take part in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.

Zambia will field only two clubs in continental competition this season after losing their two extra slots in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.