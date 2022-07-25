A Ward Councillor in Malambo Constituency of Mambwe District in the Eastern Province has appealed to the Government to extend the recruitment of more staff to other ministries that are currently understaffed.

The Ncheka Ward Councillor Benson Phiri appealed to the government to recruit more staff under the Department of National Parks and Wildlife so that they can quickly respond to emergencies involving human-wildlife conflict in areas like Mambwe District.

Mr Phiri said Mambwe District is a Game Management Area and the department of national parks receives a lot of emergency reports from various chiefdoms which need beefed-up manpower.

Mr Phiri told ZANIS in a telephone interview that because of the understaffing levels of some of the Government departments, residents are the ones who end up suffering when emergencies arise.

“Seeing that some departments are understaffed like the Department of National Parks and Wildlife, for example, let me take this opportunity as Councillor for Ncheka Ward and lobby the Government to extend the recruitment of staff in other Ministries countrywide as it did with the Ministry of Education and soon, the Ministry of Health,” he said.

And Mr Phiri further thanked the Department of National Parks and Wildlife for promptly swinging into action and gunning down one of the Lions that has been terrorising the residents of Ncheka Ward and killing domestic animals.

He appealed to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife to also quickly relocate the two Lion cabs that are still roaming the Ward to where they are supposed to be before they cause harm.

Mr Phiri also urged Ncheka residents and other residents of Mambwe District to report such incidents to responsible authorities in good time so that they can act promptly to avoid any possible disasters.

Jonas Phiri, a resident of Ncheka also thanked the Department of National Parks and Wildlife for coming to the aid of the residents before any human life could be lost.

Mr Phiri added that sanity has now been restored in the area and people are now able to move about freely and carry out their daily activities.

In the recent past, a pride of lions has been terrorizing the resident of Ncheka Ward and killed a goat and donkey.