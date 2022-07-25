Kalonga Gawa Undi, the King of the Chewa people of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique has invited President Hakainde Hichilema to this year’s Kulamba traditional ceremony.

This year’s Kulamba ceremony will take place on the 27th of August 2022 at Mkaika in Katete.

Confirming the development, Chewa Foundation National Secretary Reuben Kamanga stated that the organizing committee expects high level representation at year’s ceremony from the three countries.

“We expect the President of the Republic of Zambia to be the guest of honor at this year’s ceremony. We are hopeful that we will have high level representation from Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique at this year’s ceremony. Our expectation is that this year’s ceremony will be well attended,” Mr. Kamanga added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kamanga has disclosed that preparations for this year’s ceremony are progressing well.

He stated that in order to raise funds for the ceremony, the organizing committee will hold a fundraising dinner at the Government Complex in Lusaka on 29th July 2022.

He has therefore appealed to the business community to come on board and support the organizing committee in raising funds needed to organize the ceremony.

“We will hold a fundraising dinner dance on the 29th of July 2022 at Government complex in Lusaka. We therefore want to appeal to business community to come on board and support the organizing committee in raising funds for the ceremony,” said Mr. Kamanga.

Mr Kamanga has thanked all companies that have so far come on board to support the Committee in organizing the ceremony.