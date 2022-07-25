9.5 C
Monday, July 25, 2022
Masebo counsels pharmacists to stop issuing drugs without prescriptions

Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo has called on pharmacists in the country to be professional and stop issuing drugs without prescriptions.

Ms Masebo noted with concern that there is misuse of anti-biotics drugs hence the need for patients to get prescriptions from health facilities.

She observed that when people are not given antibiotics at the hospital they resort to private pharmacies.

ZANIS reports that Ms Masebo said this today when she officiated at the ReAct Africa Conference which is being attended by health specialists from different countries.

Ms Masebo is however optimistic that through the conference, many solutions will be found with regards to antibiotics.

And speaking at the same event, ReAct Africa Director, Mirifin Mpundu said the objective of the meeting is to improve awareness and understanding of antimicrobial resistance through effective communications, education and training.

The conference is being held under the theme, “African’s response to antimicrobial resistance: accelerating one health national action plan implementation for the next five years.”

