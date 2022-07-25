9.5 C
Economy
President Hichilema heads to North Western Province for two days working visit

President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected in North Western Province for a two day working visit.

The President is expected to officiate at the ground breaking ceremony of the nickel mine in Kalumbila district on Tuesday and also commission a fruit processing plant in Mwinilunga district on Wednesday July 27th 2022.

ZANIS reports that Provincial Minister, Robert Lihefu confirmed the development during a media briefing in Solwezi today.

“The President arrives in Kalumbila on Tuesday 26th July 2022 to the groundbreaking ceremony of the Enterprise Nickel mine, thereafter His Excellency will proceed to commission the Kalene hills fruit processing plant in Mwinilunga district on Wednesday, 27th July 2022,” Mr Lihefu said.

The Provincial Minister said the two projects are important to the province as they will provide job and wealth creation opportunities for the local people.

Mr Lihefu said the pineapple farmers will now have an opportunity to be part of the value addition chain that will feed the fruit processing plant while the nickel mine will also provide business opportunities for the local contractors.

“As you may be aware, the growth in any production increases wealth in the country and ends poverty while on the other hand our people will have jobs and supply chain opportunities,” Mr Lihefu said.

He said local contractors and farmers will be given priority when it comes to supply opportunities at the nickel mine and the fruit processing plant.

