The death toll in last Sunday’s road accident involving a heavy truck and Rosa Bus which occurred at Luanshya turn-off area on the Ndola/Kitwe Road has risen to four.

The accident happened when the Rosa bus being driven along Ndola/ Kitwe dual carriageway from east to west hit into a truck which had cut in front from north to south direction by joining Ndola Luanshya Road.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has disclosed that two more people who were hospitalised after the accident have died.

Ms. Zulu identified the deceased as 37-year old Masauso Tembo of Bulangililo in Kitwe who was driving the Rosa bus and 40 year old passenger Gideon Banda who died at Roan General Hospital where they were admitted.

She also identified the first two victims who died on the spot as Mervis Kalengo aged 53 and Sylvia Nalengo aged 48 both of House No .01 Luangwa Road in Mindolo, Kitwe.

Ms. Zulu said the Renault Truck driver Boston Chinyama of Kopaland in Lubuto, Ndola is on the run.

“Follow up report on fatal road traffic accident which happened on 24/07/22 at about 17.50 hours along Ndola-Kitwe Duo Carriage way at Luanshya inlet turn off.Be informed that the Renault truck driver has been identified as male Boston Chinyama of Kopaland Lubuto Ndola. However, he is still on the run, as for the two females deceased passengers ,the same have been identified as male Mervis Kalengo aged 53 and female Sylvia Nalengo aged 48 both of house No .01 Luangwa road Mindolo Kitwe,” Ms. Zulu.

“On a sad note ,the driver of the Rosa bus male Tembo Masauso and a passenger male Gideon Banda age 40 died on 24/07/22 around 21.00 hours at Roan General Hospital where they were admitted. This brings the total number of people who have died from the Rosa bus to four (4 ),” she said.

“Fatal road traffic accident on reported at Luanshya police station on 24/07/22, The incidence occurred on 24 July 2021 at around 1750 along Ndola -Kitwe dual carriage way at Inn -Let- Turn Off, Involved was Renault Truck Reg No.AJE 750 which had a damaged rear diff , being driven by unknown driver who abandoned the truck after the accident. Also involved was a Mitsubishi Rosa bus Reg Not.AAZ 8988 which was extensively damaged on the front part and it was being driven by Male Masauso Tembo age 37 of H/no 1316B Bulangililo, Kitwe,” she said.

“The accident happened when the Mistubish Rosa bus was being driven along Ndola Kitwe dual carriageway from east to west direction in the process it hit into Renault truck which had cut in front from north to south direction by joining Ndola Luanshya Road.”