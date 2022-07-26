Chipolopolo forward Kelvin Kampamba says Zambia must be clinical upfront ahead of this Saturday’s decisive CHAN qualifier against Mozambique, set for the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Chipolopolo Zambia drew away with Mozambique on Sunday must now win at home this coming weekend to stay in the hunt for 2022 CHAN qualification.

Kampamba said Zambia would have beaten the Mambas had they not wasted many opportunities in the first half of the first leg tie.

“We needed to score an away goal but unfortunately the game came out 0-0,” Zesco United player said.

“Now we know how Mozambique is playing and we know what to do in the return match. In the return leg we just need to be clinical in front of goal and we need to unsettle them with an early goal,” Kampamba told reports in Lusaka.

Winner will advance to next month’s final round where Malawi awaits.