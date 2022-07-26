9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

My administration on the verge of success – HH

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines My administration on the verge of success - HH
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema says Government will only borrow with the approval of Parliament this year, onwards.

President Hichilema says this decision will henceforth be backed by the law when a bill is passed in parliament.

Speaking during a plenary session during the Special Meeting for Heads of Quasi Government institutions in Lusaka last evening, Mr Hichilema said borrowing will only be done by his government for investment and not consumption.

“We will have to put a law, it’s not yet law, the loans contraction bill. We will not borrow without Parliamentary oversight going forward,” he said.

He has thus directed heads of Quasi Government institutions to comply with Government’s desire to stop being extravagant.

Stressing that life of extravagance is among reasons why Zambia is indebted, President Hichilema called for prudence in the way statutory bodies manage resources.

Mr Hichilema asked them ( Heads of Quasi government institutions ) to always remember that their institutions run with public resources.

The President also directed that the contracts made during procurement processes need to be re-designed to ensure that they work closely with the private sector.

Stating that the Public Private Dialogue Forum ( established recently ) is a vehicle they should use to attain the partnership, Mr Hichilema said his administration is on the verge of success, however to attain this, input from all stakeholders is required.

He said citizens are eager to see the much needed results hence the need for hard work.

Meanwhile, Quasi Government heads have been asked to submit to the President reports of recommendations from the respective institutions in ten days’ time.

The reports will submitted to the Acting Secretary to the Cabinet’s office.

Acting Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa confirmed this during the closing ceremony of the Special Meeting.

Previous articlePROS HITLIST: Patson Scores in Friendly

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

My administration on the verge of success – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema says Government will only borrow with the approval of Parliament this year, onwards. President Hichilema says...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kajoma warns people planning to meet at Drug Enforcement Commission in Support of Former First Lady

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has warned people planning to meet at Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) to offer solidarity to former first lady...
Read more

Mumbi Phiri ‘s Prolonged detention is Politically Motivated-Peter Sinkamba

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has said that the Minister of Justice's reported assertions that the prolonged detention of Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary...
Read more

Long Court Process Forces Harry Kalaba to resigns from the Party he founded to Form a New Political Party

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
Opposition Democratic Party (DP) President Harry Kalaba has resigned from the party. Mr. Kalaba said that this is due to the delayed court process...
Read more

UPND Government deliberately arresting its critics to mask its failed election campaign promises

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Former Luanshya Member of Parliament Steve Chungu has said the UPND led Government is deliberately arresting its critics in order to steal people’s attention...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.