Sports
Zambian Breweries Signs K3 Million Deal With FAZ

Zambian Breweries has unveiled a K3 Million partner sponsorship deal of the FAZ Super League.

The beer giant joins principal sponsor MTN Zambia as a tier partner.

MTN Zambia has a three-year deal K45 million with FAZ that was renewed in 2021.

Zambian Breweries Corporate Affairs Manager Ezekiel Sekele said the  deal will see his company also sponsor the season-opening  2022/2023 Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Memorial Charity Shield.

This season Charity Shield will be played on August 13  in Lusaka between FAZ Super League champions Red Arrows and ABSA Cup holders Napsa Stars.

“We will be investing K3 million in the MTN Super league for this season, we are going to have additional investments during the games and some other activities and this will see the investment go beyond,” Sekele said.

“For the Charity shield it’s K250, 000 which gives us the naming rights but we will maintain the same Samuel Zoom Ndhlovu as the name.

“The Charity shield is a one-off event that will sponsor the one this year and we intend to also sponsor the next one coming.

“For the Super League is a period of 12 months which is this season and we are looking at opportunities to continue in the next coming years.”

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga described the deal as exciting times for Zambian football.

“We are more excited that Zambian Breweries will come in as tier three sponsors of the MTN Super League. For the avoidance of doubt, MTN Zambia will remain headline sponsors,” Kamanga said.

“This demonstrates what we have always said about other sponsorship opportunities for other corporates coming on board. MTN has not closed opportunities for other bodies to offer sponsorship for the league.”

