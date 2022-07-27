Minister of Justice, Mulambo Haimbe has expressed concern with continued increase in the corruption levels in the country.

Mr. Haimbe has observed that despite putting various measures to fight the vice, corruption has become endemic such that the current policy, legal and institutional frameworks have been challenged.

He explained that there is need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to come up with new reforms aimed at fighting the vice.

“As a country, we need to come together and see how we can re-strategise and win the fight against corruption in our country. We are here to ensure that we identify what are the drivers of corruption in our country and further suggest measures that can be put in place to ensure zero tolerance to corruption of all forms,” he said.

ZANIS reports that the minister was speaking when he officially opened the National Consultative Meeting on the revision of the National Policy on Anti- corruption in Lusaka today.

He noted that corruption is one of the major obstacles to sustainable development and is a danger to the country’s cultural heritage, natural resources and environment.

Mr. Haimbe further said the vice has negative effects especially on the vulnerable people in society who depend on government for provision of goods and services.

He added that graft is an impediment to economic growth, human development and perpetuates poverty and inequalities further depriving citizens of quality service delivery and undermines good governance.

Mr. Haimbe, however, said government is committed to fighting corruption, by revising the national policy framework to strengthen the legislation on ethics and integrity among others.

“Government stands ready to among others put in place a revised national policy framework on anti-corruption, support and strengthen initiatives, mechanisms and strategic partnerships aimed at ensuring that public assets and finances corruptly obtained are returned back to the country, “ he added.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General, Gilbert Phiri said corruption is non-negotiable, hence the ACC will ensure that it is eradicated by making sure that corrupt individuals in both private and public organisations are promptly dealt with in accordance with the law.

Mr. Phiri said there is a need for having in place a policy that will be effective and strengthen anti-corruption regulations, prevention and education strategies.

Speaking at the same event, Transparency International Zambia Executive Director, Maurice Nyambe said Zambia has continued to face many different challenges in relation to the economy and governance, saying corruption remains one such challenge.

Mr. Nyambe has since called for strong collaboration among stakeholders in order to find sustainable solutions to the high corruption levels in the country.

“Government alone will not be able to successfully eradicate corruption, the successful anti-corruption war hinges on the will power and demonstrated commitment of all different stakeholders, “ he said.