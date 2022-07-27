Steamy videos containing obscene materials showing a woman believed to be Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission Mary Chirwa have emerged.

The videos show a woman in a room fondling with her genitals who bears remarkable to Mrs Chirwa. It is unclear when the videos were recorded and released.

The videos are now circulating in a number of WhatsApp blogs with many bloggers expressing disgust at her conduct. Others have already called for her immediate resignation and called on President Hakainde Hichilema to sack her.

When contacted, Ms. Chirwa’s phone was off and she did not respond to messages seeking a comment. DEC Spokesperson Mathias Kamanga’s phone was equally phone at the time of publishing.

Meanwhile, State House Photographer Chellah Tukuta has emerged as the central figure in the Mary Chirwa sex tape scandal.

Sources within Ms. Chirwa’s family have disclosed that the photos were leaked by Tukuta.

The source said Ms. Chirwa and Tukuta have had a sexual relationship for some time now and accused the State House photographer of exposing the nude photos after a disagreement after discovering that the DEC Director General was seeing another man.

The sources said Tukuta was a regular at Ms. Chirwa’s house with many sleep overs.

“Chellah was always there (Ms. Chirwa’s house and he would boss the Maid around demanding that she prefers special meals for him each time he slept over. It was an open secret,” the source said.

The source added, “they fought recently after Chellah found that Mary was cheating on him with another man. Everyone in the family knows this story but it is just unfortunate that Chellah could do this to her.”

Asked about the authenticity of the videos, the source confirmed that it was the DEC Director General in the videos.

“We know the inside of that bedroom, the furniture and everything in that room is familiar. She is the one off course,” the source said.

Efforts to get a comment Tukuta also proved futile as his mobile phone was off.